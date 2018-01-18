RPT-MOVES-Melrose director to be deputy chair of Takeover Panel

(Adds more codes)

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The senior non-executive director of Melrose, which has this week made a £7.4bn hostile approach for FTSE 100 engineer GKN, has been appointed a deputy chairman of the UK Takeover Panel, the body which polices takeover approaches.

Justin Dowley, who was vice chairman of EMEA investment banking at Nomura, will replace David Challen, chairman of the EMEA governance committee at Citigroup, the Takeover Panel said on Thursday. Dowley will take up his role on May 1.

Dowley has sat on many boards involved in takeover situations, including insurer Novae and Wyevale Garden Centres, and has previously been head of investment banking at Merrill Lynch Europe. He was also chairman of investment manager ICG for six years until July 2016. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)