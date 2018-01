BRIEF-Cellularline To List On AIM Italia Via Business Combination With SPAC Crescita

Jan 19 (Reuters) - CRESCITA SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR A BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH CELLULARLINE

* TO INCORPORATE GINETTA, SOLE SHAREHOLDERS OF CELLULAR ITALIA, AND CELLULAR ITALIA

* PENDING BUSINESS COMBINATION APPROVAL, CELLULAR GROUP WILL BE LISTED ON AIM ITALIA WITH A FREE FLOAT OF 63 PCT

* CELLULAR GROUP PRODUCES AND SELLS UNDER THE BRAND CELLULARLINE ACCESSORIES FOR SMARTPHONES AND TABLETS

* TO BUY 49.87 PCT STAKE IN GINETTA FOR EUR 80.0 MLN

* REMAINING LIQUIDITY OF CRESCITA, UP TO EUR 50.0 MLN, TO BE USED TO FINANCE DEVELOPMENT OF CELLULAR GROUP

* FOUNDERS, FUNDS AND SOME MANAGERS OF CELLULAR GROUP WILL KEEP 15 PCT, 13 PCT, AND 9 PCT, RESPECTIVELY, IN THE RESULTING LISTED COMPANY

* CELLULAR GROUP ENTERPRISE VALUE IS SET AT EUR 244.4 MLN, IMPLYING AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 160.4 MLN, TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION AN AGREED ADJUSTED NET DEBT OF EUR 84.0 MLN

