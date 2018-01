Jan 19 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY COMPLETES TRANSFER OF FOOTBALL PLAYER FILIP NOVAK FROM F.C. MIDTJYLLAND FOR 2.5 YEARS

* TO PAY EUR 1.9 MILLION AS TERMINATION PRICE TO F.C. MIDTJYLLAND

* TO PAY TOTAL EUR 2.2 MILLION TO FILIP NOVAK FOR 2.5 YEARS

