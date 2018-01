Jan 19(Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIM. DEC. REVENUE OF ABOUT 15 MLN ZLOTYS, FLAT COMPARED TO DEC. 2016

* PRELIM FY REVENUE OF ABOUT 156 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 18 PCT YOY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)