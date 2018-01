Jan 22(Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* SAID ON FIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO START SHAREBUYBACK PROGRAM TO BUY MAXIMUM OF 446,700 SHARES (UP TO 20% OF NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL VALUE) FOR MAXIMUM 21 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAXIMUM AQUISITION PRICE IS SET AT 45 ZLOTY/SHARE

