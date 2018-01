Jan 22 (Reuters) - JR Holding SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY PRELIM DEC. REVENUE OF 342,086 ZLOTYS, DOWN 3 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PRELIM. JAN.-DEC. REVENUE OF 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

