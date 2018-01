BRIEF-Selvita Plans Series H Share Issue In Q1

Jan 22 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* PLANS TO OFFER UP TO 2.2 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SERIES H SHARES AND EXPECTS TO RAISE UP TO 140 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, THE COMPANY SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* THE OFFERING IS PLANNED FOR Q1, SUBJECT TO THE MARKET SITUATION

* FUNDS RAISED WILL BE USED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE PROJECTS WITH A STRONG COMMERCIALIZATION POTENTIAL

* SELVITA PREDICTS THAT TOTAL FINANCIAL EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ITS INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2017-2021 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 390 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO PLANS TO RAISE 140 MLN ZLOTYS FROM INVESTORS, WITH THE REMINDER COMING FROM GRANTS AND OWN FUNDS

* IN SEPT. 2017, SELVITA FILED A PROSPECTUS FOR THE ISSUE OF UP TO 2.2 MLN SERIES H SHARES

