BRIEF-Statima Wants To Debut On WSE In 2018

Jan 22 (Reuters) - STATIMA SA

* WANT TO DEBUT ON THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) IN 2018, THE COMPANY SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* “ON THE WARSAW BOURSE WE WOULD LIKE TO DEBUT STILL IN 2018, ALTHOUGH THE FINAL DECISION WILL BE DEPENDENT ON THE MARKET CONDITIONS,” CEO MICHAL KONIECZNY SAYS

* “FURTHERMORE, WE ARE ALSO PLANNING TO INCREASE OUR SHARE IN NEW MARKET SEGMENTS, SUCH AS INSURANCE AND POWER ENGINEERING,” HE ADDED

* STATIMA IS A DEBT COLLECTION COMPANY SPECIALISING IN RECOVERING THE ROAD AND RAIL TRANSPORT LOW-VALUE DEBTS

* CO HAS ALSO LAUNCHED A NEW INTERNET SERVICE GAPOWICZE.PL TO SUPPORT ITS DEBT COLLECTION PROCESS (Gdynia Newsroom)