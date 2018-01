Jan 23 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIMINARY Q4 REVENUE OF 1.52 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 25.1 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS IN 2017, ITS Q4 REVENUE WAS UP 12.7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

