Jan 24 (Reuters) - ABENGOA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE COURT HAD APPROVED THE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT BETWEEN ABENGOA MEXICO SA DE CV AND MAJORITY OF ITS CREDITORS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSOLVENCY LAW

* THE RULING ENDS THE INSOLVENCY STATUS OF ABENGOA MEXICO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)