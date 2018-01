Jan 24(Reuters) - BYGGMÄSTARE ANDERS J AHLSTRÖM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON TUESDAY: REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO VALUATION REPORT INDICATES INCREASE IN VALUE OF SEK 184.4 MLN (INCLUDING CONSTRUCTION RIGHTS)

* AS OF DEC. 31, 2017 MARKET VALUE OF COMPANY‘S PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO SEK 1.53 BLN

