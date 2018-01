Jan 24 (Reuters) - VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD HAS AGREED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 3.5 MILLION EUROS

* NEW SHARES ARE ISSUED AT THEIR NOMINAL VALUE AND WITHOUT ISSUE PREMIUM, AT A PRICE OF 0.001 EUROS PER SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE EXECUTED IN A FIRST PHASE THROUGH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND IN A SECOND PHASE BY CREDIT COMPENSATION Source text for Eikon:

