Jan 24 (Reuters) - LUZ SAUDE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WILL PAY 35,000 EUROS FOR ACQUISITION OF 70 PCT STAKE IN CAPITAL CRIATIVO HEALTH CARE INVESTMENTS II (CCHC2)

* IN ADDITION, TOTAL AMOUNT INVESTED BY COMPANY IN CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER DEBT IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF CCHC2 AND INDIRECTLY OVER COMPANIES OF GRUPO IDEALMED AMOUNTS TO 19.9 MLN EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2E2zYWq

