Jan 25 (Reuters) - PRELIOS SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LAVAREDO SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS TO BUY A 10.8 PCT STAKE IN PRELIOS FOR EUR 0.116 PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE FEIDOS, FONDAZIONE RENATO CORTI, NEGENTROPY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, ENERGIA DI FAMIGLIA, FULVIO CONTI AND ALEXIS DE DIETRICH

* LAVAREDO WILL OWN A 55.6 PCT STAKE IN PRELIOS AFTER THAT THE TRANSACTION IS FINALIZED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)