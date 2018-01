(Fixes typo)

By Julian Baker

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) -

* IPTs DM+20/+25 (exp 3mE+20 coupon, 0% floor) for EUR350m no-grow size. Pricing today. Due 1 Feb 2020, pay 1 Feb, EMTN docs, French law, Lux listing, 100k/100k denoms, Reg S bearer, CoC, clean-up call. SG is B&D. (8:26am)

Auchan Holding SA (Ticker: AUCHAN, Country: FR), rated BBB+ (stable) by S&P, has mandated Citi, CM-CIC, HSBC and SG CIB for a EUR350m 2yr senior unsecured FRN. UoP: GCP. (8:26am)