* SHAREHOLDER SONER YILMAZ SELLS 10 PERCENT STAKES IN TEK-ART INSAAT TO IRFAN YAZICI IN EXCHANGE FOR HIS DEBTS

* STAKES OF SHAREHOLDER SONER YILMAZ IN COMPANY DECREASE TO 16.6 PERCENT FROM 26.5 PERCENT

