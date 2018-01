Jan 26 (Reuters) - ORANGE BELGIUM SA:

* SIGNED DEAL WITH DISCOVERY NETWORKS BENELUX ON DISTRIBUTION OF NEW CHANNELS IN FLANDERS

* OFFERS NOW INCLUDE DISTRIBUTION OF TLC, EUROSPORT 2, THE FRENCH VERSION OF EUROSPORT 1 AND THE FRENCH VERSION OF DISCOVERY CHANNEL

* CHANNELS ARE NOW INCLUDED IN ORANGE´S STANDARD DIGITAL TV PACKAGE IN FLANDERS AND CERTAIN PARTS OF BRUSSELS

