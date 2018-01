Jan 29 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 85.4 MLN VS EUR 88.4 YR AGO

* Q1 ACTIVITY RATE OF 76 PCT

* CONFIRMS ITS 2017/18 ANNUAL TARGETS: ACHIEVE FY REVENUE OF MORE THAN EUR 350 MLN, WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN, EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISITION

