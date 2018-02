Jan 30(Reuters) - Parcel Technik SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT CERROMACHIN SP. Z O.O. WILL IMPLEMENT A PROJECT ON LAUNCHING A MINE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES

* THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED AT 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FIRST REVENUE FROM THE PROJECT ARE EXPECTED IN MARCH

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)