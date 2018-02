BRIEF-Orsero To Pay EUR 8 Mln Guarantee On Loan Granted To Argentina Srl

Jan 30 (Reuters) - ORSERO SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT INTESA SANPAOLO ASKED ORSERO TO PAY A GUARANTEE OF EUR 8 MLN IN FULL ON A LOAN DUE 2017-END THAT WAS GRANTED TO ARGENTINA SRL

* ORSERO WILL PAY THE GUARANTEE WITH ITS OWN RESOURCES

* SAYS THAT THE PAYMENT WILL NOT HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING ACTIVITIES NOR ON ITS INVESTMENT PLANS

* ARGENTINA SRL IS A CO OUTSIDE OF ORSERO‘S CONSOLIDATION PERIMETER WHICH WAS SET UP BY FIF HOLDING SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH GLENALTA FOOD

