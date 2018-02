Jan 31 (Reuters) - OLIMPO REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD ACQUIRED COMMERCIAL ASSETS IN PORTUGAL FOR 68 MILLION EUROS

* THE ACQUISITION WAS FINANCED WITH A BRIDGE LOAN OF 80 MILLION EUROS AND OWN RESOURCES

Source text: bit.ly/2npgMLH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)