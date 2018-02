Jan 31 (Reuters) - VITRUVIO REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS FULLY SUBSCRIBED FOR 11.6 MILLION EUROS

* THE PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE THE CO‘S BUSINESS STRATEGY

Source text: bit.ly/2nrdgjN

