Jan 31 (Reuters) - SnowWorld:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY Q1 2017/2018 RESULTS (1 OCTOBER TO 31 DECEMBER) LOWER THAN Q1 OF THE PREVIOUS FY

* EXPECTS SLIGHTLY LOWER TURNOVER IN FY 2017/2018 THAN LAST YEAR

* REAFFIRMS EXPECTATION THAT THE NET RESULT WILL BE HIGHER IN FY 2017/2018 THAN FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

