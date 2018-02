Feb 1 (Reuters) - Galatasaray:

* AGREES WITH STOKE CITY FC TO SELL FOOTBALL PLAYER PAPA ALIOUNE NDIAYE AT EUR 16.0 MILLION

* STOKE CITY TO PAY 15 PERCENT OF PROFIT ON SALE TO GALATASARAY IF THEY SELL PAPA ALIOUNE NDIAYE TO ANOTHER CLUB

