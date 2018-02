Feb 1 (Reuters) - IQ POWER LICENSING AG:

* H1 NET SALES FOR FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 241,000 CHF

* H1 LOSS AFTER TAX 1.1 MLN CHF VS LOSS AFTER TAX 1.0 MLN CHF YR AGO

* SALES AND PROFITABILITY WILL IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* SEES POSITIVE TREND WILL CONTINUE IN 2018

