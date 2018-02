Feb 2 (Reuters) - TOFAS TURK OTOMOBIL:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 1.28 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 970.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AT 17.47 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 14.24 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS DOMESTIC RETAIL SALES AT 110,000 - 120,000 UNITS AND PRODUCTION VOLUME AT 370,000 - 390,000 UNITS IN FY 2018

* EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AT 150.0 - 170.0 MILLION EUROS IN FY 2018

