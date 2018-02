BRIEF-Schaffner Holding confirms guidance despite special effects

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* CONFIRMS GUIDANCE DESPITE SPECIAL EFFECTS

* CONFIRMS THE GUIDANCE ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 AS PART OF THE RESULTS REPORTING

* FOLLOWING IMPLEMENTATION OF US TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ON JAN. 1, 2018, WILL HAVE TO MAKE A ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT ON DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN NORTH AMERICA OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 2.7 MLN

* ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY OTHER SPECIAL EFFECTS

* ASSUMES THAT THESE SPECIAL EFFECTS WILL RESULT IN A SLIGHTLY LOWER NET PROFIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017/18 THAN THE COMPARABLE FIGURE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

