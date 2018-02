Feb 5(Reuters) - AKB ABSOLYUT BANK PAO:

* RECOMMENDS TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY RUB 1.73 BLN TO TOTAL AMOUNT OF RUB 7.15 BLN

* RECOMMENDS TO ISSUE 173.1 MLN ADDITIONAL SHARES IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION, PRICED AT RUB 34.66 PER SHARE

* SHARES TO BE PLACED FOR: TRANSFINGROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, TRINFICO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LIDER

Source text: bit.ly/2GM1YP9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)