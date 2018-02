Feb 5 (Reuters) - PERMA FIX MEDICAL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT LOUIS CENTOFANTI RESIGNED FROM POST OF CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN. 31

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED LOUIS CENTOFANTI NEW CEO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB. 1

* PREVIOUS CEO, STEPHEN BELCHER, HAS BEEN APPOINTED MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB.1

