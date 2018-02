(Corrects headline to clarify it’s FY net result. Specifies in text the announcement was made on Monday.)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI KORAY REIT:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE 15.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

