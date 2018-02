Feb 7(Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED TWO AGREEMENTS WITH MBANK FOR UP TO 140 MLN ZLOTY CREDIT LINE

* FROM MID-MAY 2018 CREDIT LINE WILL BE EXTENDED TO 170 MLN ZLOTYS WHEN COMPANY FULFILS AGREED CONDITIONS REGARDING ITS FINANCIAL STANDING

* CREDIT TO BE USED TO FINANCE ONGOING OPERATIONS

* PREVIOUS CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS HAS BEEN TERMINATED Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)