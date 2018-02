Feb 7(Reuters) - I3D SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD FILED MOTION FOR BANKRUPTCY IN DISTRICT COURT IN GLIWICE GIVEN DETERIORATING FINANCIAL SITUATION OF COMPANY

* FOUR UNITS OF COMPANY - LABORATORIUM WIRTUALNEJ RZECZYWISTOSCI SP. Z O.O., I3D SCIENCE SP. Z O.O., I3D HOME SP. Z O.O. AND I3D NETWORK SA - ALSO FILED MOTIONS FOR BANKRUPTCY IN DISTRICT COURT IN GLIWICE

