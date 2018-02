Feb 8 (Reuters) - TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA ON BEHALF OF CEDACRI SPA:

* CEDACRI HAS COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF A 4.25 PCT STAKE IN TECNOINVESTMENTI

* PLACEMENT WAS EXECUTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING AT THE PRICE OF EUR 6.70 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING THE PLACEMENT, CEDACRI HOLDS 1.4 PCT OF TECNOINVESTIMENTI

