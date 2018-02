Feb 9 (Reuters) - PEPEES SA

* ENTRIES FOR 10,725,769 SHARES OF PEPPES HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED IN TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY MAKSYMILIAN AND MICHAL SKOTNICCY, SAYS INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER DOM MAKLERSKI OF BANK BPS SA

* TENDERERS WANTED TO BUY AT LEAST 16,196,708 SHARES OF PEPPES IN TENDER AND ALTHOUGH THIS CONDITION HAS NOT BEEN FULFILLED TENDERERS DECIDED TO BUY SUBSCRIBED SHARES

