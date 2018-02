Feb 12 (Reuters) - Reply SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY TRANSFER OF THE PARTICIPATION IN REPLY FROM ICEBERG TO THE NEWLY INCORPORATED ALIKA

* SAID ON FEB 1 ICEBERG SRL (FORMER ALIKA SRL) CONTRIBUTED IN KIND TO NEWLY INCORPORATED ALIKA SRL A SHAREHOLDING IN REPLY SPA OF ABOUT 16.9 MLN ORDINARY SHARES, EQUAL TO 45.10% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

