Feb 12 (Reuters) - AGROLIGA GROUP PLC:

* SAID ON SATURDAY FY NET PROFIT AT 3.9 MLN EUROS VS 3.7 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 21.8 MLN EUROS VS 21.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 5.2 MLN EUROS VS 3.9 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

