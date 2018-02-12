FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:03 AM / 2 days ago

Sparebanken Sor Boligkreditt names leads for EUR500m 5yr covered

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Sparebanken Sør Boligkreditt AS has mandated DANSKE BANK, DZ BANK, LBBW, NORDEA and UNICREDIT to lead manage its upcoming 5 years EUR 500m (no-grow) Norwegian Covered Bond transaction, backed by 100% prime Norwegian residential mortgages.

The transaction is expected to be rated Aaa (Moody‘s) and will be executed in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all Distribution Channels).

