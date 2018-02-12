FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 2:04 PM / a day ago

KfW names leads for USD1bn Nov 2019 Global, IPTs MS-5 area

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) -

* IPTs MS-5 area, USD1bn size, tbp Tuesday. Due 5 Nov 2019, pay 22 Feb, German law, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms. Long first coupon. (Feb 12)

KfW, guaranteed by Germany and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) by Moody‘s/Scope/S&P, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley for a USD1bn SEC registered November 2019 Global transaction. Target market: Retail / Professional / Eligible Counterparties (all distribution channels). Fees: Not applicable. (Feb 12)

