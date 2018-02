Feb 13 (Reuters) - TYROS AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY ACQUIRED A STAKE OF APPROX 27% IN NEXT GEN GIFTING INC., WILLIAMSTOWN (USA)

* ACQUISITION WILL BE MADE AGAINST ISSUANCE OF 302,500 NEW

* SHARES WITH A PRO RATA AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00/SHR

