Feb 13 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT IS CONSIDERING ISSUING SERIES PA 5-YEAR BONDS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF UP TO 200 MLN ZLOTYS BY MARCH 29

* THE BONDS TO BE ISSUED WITHIN A PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 400 MLN ZLOTYS

