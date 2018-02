BRIEF-IMC Updates 2016-2020 Strategy

Feb 14 (Reuters) - IMC SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS UPDATED ITS STRATEGY FOR 2016 – 2020

* WITH REGARD TO DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN 2018 THE COMPANY PLANS TO REVISE THE DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO UPWARDS

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT IS PLANNED FOR AUGUST, AND THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IS PLANNED FOR SEPTEMBER

* PROFIT RECEIVED IN 2017-2020, PLANS TO INVEST MAINLY IN PROJECTS ON OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT, DEBT REDUCTION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

* BEFORE THE INTRODUCTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAND MARKET IN UKRAINE, THE COMPANY DOES NOT PLAN TO EXPAND THE LAND BANK IN LARGE SCALE, AS IT WAS PLANNED EARLIER IN THE STRATEGY 2016-2020

