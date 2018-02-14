FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 8:07 AM / 2 days ago

Deutsche Bank marketing EUR500m long 7yr hypo pfand at MS-8 area

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) -

* Guidance MS-8 area, EUR500m no-grow, tbp today. Due 21 Aug 2025, pay 21 Feb, German law, Frankfurt listing, 1k/1k denoms, Reg S Tefra D, ISIN DE000DL19T67. Short first coupon. DB is B&D. (8am)

Deutsche Bank AG has mandated Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Natixis, SG CIB and Swedbank to lead manage its forthcoming EUR 500mn (no grow) RegS bearer, ECB eligible, Hypothekenpfandbrief (Mortgage-backed Covered Bond). The issue is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody’s and will bear a long 7y maturity. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance): Eligible Counterparties, Professional and Retail clients (all distribution channels). No KID necessary. (8am)

