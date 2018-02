Feb 15 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise:

* FY 2017 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 1% TO CHF 387M, AND NET PROFIT ROSE 3% TO CHF 320M

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 23 PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 10 PER SHARE OUT OF PAID-IN RESERVES

* FY TOTAL REVENUES WERE STABLE AT CHF 967M

* FY 2018 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO TREND ALONG THE SAME LINES AS IN PRIOR YEARS

