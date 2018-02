Feb 16 (Reuters) - ARCO VARA AS

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN Q4 2017, THE GROUP’S REVENUE 8.0 MILLION EUROS VS 1.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q4 2016.

* IN 2017, THE GROUP’S REVENUE WAS 18.3 MILLION EUROS VS 9.7 MILLION EUROS IN 2016

* IN Q4 2017, THE GROUP’S OPERARING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS 0.8 MILLION EUROS AND NET PROFIT 0.7 MILLION EUROS

* IN 2017, OPERATING PROFIT WAS 1.3 MILLION EUROS AND NET PROFIT 0.8 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2Ev6Hap

