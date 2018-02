Feb 16 (Reuters) - SOLUTIANCE AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAD SOLD THE REMAINING PART OF THE PROPERTIES THAT ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED FOR OPERATIONS AT THE GROSSBEEREN LOCATION

* THE BUYER IS THE MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF SOLUTIANCE AG, ANDREAS ROEDEL, WHO BUYS THE PROPERTY FOR A PRICE OF EUR 1.15 MILLION

