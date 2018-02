Feb 16 (Reuters) - ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY PRO-FORMA EBITDA LOSS EUR 2.5 MLN VS LOSS EUR 8.3 MLN A YEAR AGO

* FY PRO-FORMA TURNOVER OF EUR 25.9 MLN VS EUR 27.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT END-2017 STOOD AT EUR 24.4 MLN VS DEBT OF EUR 18.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD PLANS TO PROPOSE A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO EUR 5 MLN

