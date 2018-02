Feb 19 (Reuters) - HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAD SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH A COMPANY FOR AREAS AT RETAIL SITE IN DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND

* ‍ON A TOTAL SURFACE AREA OF NEARLY 20,000 M², HIAG WILL PROVIDE MODERN RETAIL AND STORAGE AREAS FOR NEW TENANT​

* ‍CONTRACT WAS SIGNED FOR A DURATION OF 15 YEARS​

