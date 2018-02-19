FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 19, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated a day ago

Ivory Coast hires banks for Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Ivory Coast has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale for a Eurobond, according to sources.

Last week, prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly told reporters that banks had been chosen but declined to name them nor the amount the government was seeking to raise.

“We’ll go to the international market for an issue in euros,” he said. “We are even imagining international issuances in CFA francs.”

Ivory Coast is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch. The banks declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.