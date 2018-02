Feb 20 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE SA (WSE)

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS STARTED NEGOTIATING THE BOUNDARY CONDITIONS FOR THE POSSIBLE SALE OF SHARES IN ITS AFFILIATE COMPANY AQUIS EXCHANGE, IF AQUIS DECIDES ON AN IPO

* WSE OWNS 20.31 PERCENT OF SHARES IN AQUIS EXCHANGE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)