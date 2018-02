Feb 20 (Reuters) - FUTUREBLOCKCHAIN SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE COMPANY BOUGHT FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 47,043 ZLOTYS GROSS TWO SETS OF SERVERS TO BE USED IN THE FIRST STAGE OF TESTS FOR THE EXTRACTION OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND FOR THE POWER GENERATION OF THE BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK

* TESTS TO TAKE FOUR WEEKS, AFTER THAT TIME COMPANY WILL PRESENT TEST RESULTS AND DECIDE ON FURTHER EXPANSION OF THE SERVER ROOM

